Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.14

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Herc alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.