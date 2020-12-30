Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

HTBK opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $530.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

