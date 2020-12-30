Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $108.40.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

