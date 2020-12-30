Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,713.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00133178 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00187121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00582055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

