Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

