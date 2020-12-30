Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Kush Parmar Sells 500,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kush Parmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 18.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

