Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.55. 579,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 465,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Specifically, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $522.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit