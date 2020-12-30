Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.55. 579,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 465,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Specifically, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $522.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

