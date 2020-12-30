Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.88 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.74 or 0.00038674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.79 million and $9.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,598,988 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Upbit, DragonEX, Bittrex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Graviex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

