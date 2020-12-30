HorusPay (HORUS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $263,387.40 and approximately $30.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

