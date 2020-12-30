HorusPay Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $263,387.40 and $30.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

