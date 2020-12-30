Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.83. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

