Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 445,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 42,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

