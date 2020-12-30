H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $527.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

HRB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.