Hyperion Trading Down 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $52,461.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00564920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

