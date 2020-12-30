ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.89

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICL Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 123.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

