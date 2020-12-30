ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $58.88 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. ICON has a total market cap of $272.54 million and approximately $58.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,225,793 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.