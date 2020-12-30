Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDRSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of IDRSF opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

