IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IES stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.15. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IES by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

