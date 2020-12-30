iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 382,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

