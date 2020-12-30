Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. Illumina reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $366.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

