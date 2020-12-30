Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $21.57. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 166,848 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

