Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:IOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.34. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:IOR)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

