Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $18.07 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of 301.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

