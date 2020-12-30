Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WTRG stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.