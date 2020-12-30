Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 924 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $18,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42.

On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $10,446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.