Insider Selling: General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $615,654.34. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 10 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $1,008.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73.

GFN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,851. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Research analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

