Insider Selling: Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director Sells 8,503 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at C$260,902.95.

TSE JAG opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$560.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

