Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 3,547 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MEDP opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit