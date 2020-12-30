Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 3,547 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MEDP opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

