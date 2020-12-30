Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 286,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,727. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth $187,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $142,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

