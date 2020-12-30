Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 million and $16,829.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00276821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.01941629 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

