Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 311 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

