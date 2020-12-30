IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Buys 28 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jonathan Gunby acquired 30 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($197.94).

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 31 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($198.86).

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

