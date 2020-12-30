International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

IFF opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

