International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Review

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Money Express and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.87 $19.61 million $0.82 19.12 Repay $104.60 million 18.85 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57 Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Repay has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07% Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Summary

International Money Express beats Repay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

