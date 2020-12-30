INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.48. INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 945 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

