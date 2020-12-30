Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 149000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

About Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

