Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.15 and last traded at $103.06. 45,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 46,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 340.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter valued at $300,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

