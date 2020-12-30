Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.18

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $162.28, with a volume of 34995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $178,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

