Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.40

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 52873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.