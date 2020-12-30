Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE):

12/30/2020 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Hamilton Lane is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2020 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

11/7/2020 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,897. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Hamilton Lane Incorporated alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.