Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3) recently:

  • 12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/22/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/7/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/4/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/1/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.86 ($1.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €151.90 ($178.71). The company had a trading volume of 738,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.12. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit