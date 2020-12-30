Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3) recently:

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.86 ($1.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €151.90 ($178.71). The company had a trading volume of 738,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.12. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

