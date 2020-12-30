Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (CR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE: CR):

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.35.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.55.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60.

12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$0.60 to C$1.00.

12/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was given a new C$0.35 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.45 to C$0.50.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,900. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The company has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

