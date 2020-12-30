Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (CR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE: CR):
- 12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.35.
- 12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.55.
- 12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60.
- 12/11/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$0.60 to C$1.00.
- 12/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) was given a new C$0.35 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2020 – Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.45 to C$0.50.
Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,900. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The company has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.
Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc (CRTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc (CRTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.