Investors Buy Large Volume of Canada Goose Put Options (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,793 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 put options.
GOOS opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
