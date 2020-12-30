Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Call Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

