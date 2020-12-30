IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit