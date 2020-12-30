IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Shares Up 1.1%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

