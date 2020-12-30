IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.01. 10,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

