IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Trading Up 0.6%

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 17,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Global Resources ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 14.38% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.