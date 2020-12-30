IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and $1.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00131672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00581530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00158670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00051174 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,166,680 coins and its circulating supply is 938,150,496 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

