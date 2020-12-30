IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.56. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 91,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 21.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.53% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

