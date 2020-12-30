iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Hits New 1-Year High at $317.75

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.75 and last traded at $309.22, with a volume of 22011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $670,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

